There has been a major step forward for walking and cycling improvements for the A27 between Fareham and Whiteley as approval has been given to roll out the scheme.

Hampshire County Council has approved spending £3 million to complete a north-south pedestrian and cycle route over the M27 connecting Whiteley and Segensworth.

The scheme is part of the larger North Whiteley development initiative. The plan will enable the completion of a north-south shared-use path across the M27, connecting Whiteley with Segensworth and extending further southeast to Fareham.

Hampshire County Council has approved a new pedestrian and cycle route over the M27 connecting Whiteley and Segensworth | David Marcu/StockSnap

It will “tie in” to Fareham borough’s existing walking and cycling network, which passes beneath the A27 Segensworth Link.

The scheme will provide connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists using the shared-use footway between Parkway South Roundabout and M27 Junction 9, delivered as part of the M27 Junction 9 scheme.

Upon completion, the scheme will establish a continuous shared-use connection for “non-car” modes to access the M27 corridor between Segensworth and Whiteley.

A permanent replacement bridge parapet will be installed to deliver the route but this must be approved by Network Rail. The council said that Network Rail had agreed to implement a temporary barrier in the meantime.

Although discussions with Network Rail have not specified a timeline for how long this temporary barrier can remain in place, the financial implications of maintaining it suggest that installing a permanent barrier as soon as possible would be more cost-effective.

The scheme aims to reduce car usage in Segensworth and Whiteley, minimise short car trips between these areas, and create a safer connection for pedestrians and cyclists travelling between the two locations.

A new section of shared-use path will be built alongside the southbound A27 Segensworth Link.

This will include a 100-metre-long ramp leading down from the A27 to the existing shared-use path located beneath the A27. Additionally, the junction between the ramp and the path will be realigned to enhance visibility.

The scheme will be funded by £3.002 million from grant funding (Active Travel England), Developer Contributions, and Integrated Transport Block funding.

Cllr Malcolm Wallace said that the scheme is very well supported by residents who are “very excited”.

“At the moment, it is very difficult to walk or cycle between Fareham and Whiteley.

“A lot of other cycleways are in place, but this last bit is a key bit that’s missing.

“We are a little disappointed that it will not happen until next year, but we are very much looking forward.”

Cabinet member for universal services, councillor Kristy North approved the proposal at her decision day (March 3).