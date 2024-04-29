Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Liberal Democrats, which controls Portsmouth City Council, have sparked a row with the Labour Party over uncosted election pledges, whereas Labour has accused the council administration of “waging a war against ambition”.

The Labour group published their manifesto on April 16, while the Liberal Democrats have yet to release theirs.

Eastney Swimming Pool

The pre election campaigning at Portsmouth City Council is heating up

Labour promises to improve affordable access to pools and leisure facilities for families. It pledges to keep the currently closed Eastney Swimming Pool under public ownership “and become a lido”. The Liberal Democrats expressed their concerns about the proposed capital investment, given that the council is currently spending £8m on regenerating the Hilsea Lido through levelling up funding. The decision to permanently close the pool was made in February 2021 after the council consulted the public on the cost options for refurbishment. That year, it was estimated that it would cost up to £2.3m to maintain the pool for 10 years.

Changing Places Toilets: Labour plans to increase the number of Changing Places toilets which allows anyone, regardless of access needs, to use a public toilet facility. The Lib-Dems have estimated that it would cost £100,000 for three units and that Labour has not outlined how it would fund them. In February last year, the council was allocated £180,000 to install three units in the KGV football pavilion, Exploria in The Pyramids and the proposed Bransbury Park leisure centre. The units already provided by the council were funded by the Changing Places Toilets fund, through the department for levelling up, housing and communities (DLUCH).

Real Living Wage: Labour has pledged to introduce the Real Living Wage (RLW), which now stands at £12 per hour excluding London, to all outsourced council workers. The council currently pays its directly employed staff the RLW – but not those working with the council under contract. The Liberal Democrats said this is a long-standing aspiration of the council, but it’s earmarked to cost £2.4m and remains unaffordable. It was reported in the Employment Committee in January that the financial impact of implementing an RLW would require savings within council budgets. However, in November last year, councillors passed a notice of motion “celebrating Portsmouth City Council’s commitment to paying the Real Living Wage”.

Free First Car Permits: Labour has promised to provide local residents with free car permits for their first vehicle, but has not provided plans for funding. The Liberal Democrats estimate that this policy would cost £555,000 annually. However, the Lib-Dem cabinet member for Transport, Cllr Gerald Vernon Jackson said the council should introduce “the first permit as free, as it used to be” during a decision meeting in March. He added: “I don’t know if it’s possible but I think it’s well worth asking the questions.” Currently, a first vehicle permit costs £30 which rises to £120 for a second vehicle and £300 for a third and subsequent vehicle.

Other Pledges: Labour made other pledges relating to business rate reform and bringing more council services, like highways, back in-house. The Lib-Dems described these pledges as worrying as the council does not have the legal power to mandate them.

Portsmouth’s Lib Dem Council Leader Steve Pitt said that “well-meaning but financially inexperienced councillors” could bankrupt Portsmouth. “Lots of the things Labour are proposing are things we, or indeed any council, would love to deliver to but money isn’t conjured out of thin air.

“If local Labour are making these promises in the expectation of a general election victory changing things dramatically for local government finances, they need to think again. Producing an unfunded and uncosted programme would not be allowed by potential future Labour ministers who have already said there is no more money for councils if they win the general election.

“The Lib Dems have a strong record of financial competence in Portsmouth and we will not allow irresponsible Labour councillors to wreck this. Local residents should challenge Labour to explain how they will do things that need national laws to change and what services they will cut to fund their pledges. The magic money tree seems to have become a forest.”

In response, a Portsmouth Labour spokesperson said that contrary to Cllr Pitt’s “boasts” his party has “a disastrous record of financial incompetence”. “They have a record of raising taxes and cutting services – such as the Portsmouth Stroke Recovery Service.

“Rather than spending his time making up fictional, totally inaccurate costings of someone else’s manifesto, Cllr Pitt should be focused on ending the wasteful spending and financial mess that his administration has overseen. This election is about one thing: is Portsmouth a better city now than five, 10 or 15 years ago? The grim truth is that under the Liberal Democrats, a war has been waged against ambition.

“Our manifesto is sensible, business-friendly and progressive. Its aim is to build a city whose economy can grow and whose citizens can prosper. At this election, Labour is offering change and the Liberal Democrats, as the party of stagnation, oppose that.

“The legacy of the Liberal Democrats in Portsmouth is a city centre in free fall, the worst primary education outcomes in the entire country, fewer swimming pools, a failure to promote what is best about Pompey and a general sense that our great city isn’t the place it was, even a decade ago.

