Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over the last few years, Portsmouth City Council and the police have been dealing with young people jumping into the sea in several anti-social hotspots in Old Portsmouth including Hotwalls, Victoria Pier and Camber Dock despite tides, currents and marine traffic making it extremely dangerous. It has also created the presence of large groups of young people, which can create anxiety in older residents councillors have heard.

The council has outlined six measures to reduce jumping incidents in a draft action plan for the upcoming spring and summer months. These include annual water safety assemblies in secondary schools, ideally before the May half term, and youth focus groups to gather views and solutions for managing large groups of young people. Another measure would extend youth outreach, subject to additional funding from the police so that youth workers are available at peak times and weekends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth is a popular spot in the summerPicture: Sarah Standing (050923-8152)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police, and other partner organisations, will re-establish “Operation Nautical” which will see increased patrols between Old Portsmouth and Eastney, including Southsea Common. Additionally, new signs will be posted around Camber, pointing out the dangers of jumping. CCTV will also be used to identify those committing anti-social behaviour or criminal damage. In 2019, community wardens reported 139 incidents of anti-social compared to 130 in 2023 in Old Portsmouth. However, the poor summer weather in 2023 likely played a role in reducing reports, council documents state.

The council commissioned the Portsmouth Mediation Service in April 2022 to explore a “restorative” approach to anti-social behaviour in the area. Steve Rolls, the service manager said: “We cannot police or patrol our war out of the perennial summertime problems”.

Key to this approach is partner organisations working “with the people and not doing things to them or for them”.