News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Action taken to evict travellers who set up camp on Purbrook parkland in Waterlooville

Action is being taken to remove a group of travellers who have set up an unauthorised camp in Purbrook.
By Kelly Brown
Published 15th Jun 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 11:53 BST

The group are believed to have arrived at the site off Ladybridge Road in Purbrook yesterday afternoon (June 14) with a number of caravans and work vehicles parked on the grassy area. The area was also used by travellers last year who stayed on the site for several days.

FOR MORE READ: Travellers set up camp on Purbrook parkland in Waterlooville

Havant Borough Council, which owns the land, said it was taking action to evict them.

The group have set up camp on the parkland to the north of Ladybridge RoadThe group have set up camp on the parkland to the north of Ladybridge Road
The group have set up camp on the parkland to the north of Ladybridge Road
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement from the council said: ‘Havant Borough Council is aware of the unauthorised encampment and is following all due process to remove them from the site.’

Related topics:Travellers