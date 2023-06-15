Action taken to evict travellers who set up camp on Purbrook parkland in Waterlooville
Action is being taken to remove a group of travellers who have set up an unauthorised camp in Purbrook.
The group are believed to have arrived at the site off Ladybridge Road in Purbrook yesterday afternoon (June 14) with a number of caravans and work vehicles parked on the grassy area. The area was also used by travellers last year who stayed on the site for several days.
Havant Borough Council, which owns the land, said it was taking action to evict them.
A statement from the council said: ‘Havant Borough Council is aware of the unauthorised encampment and is following all due process to remove them from the site.’