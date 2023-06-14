News you can trust since 1877
Travellers set up camp on Purbrook parkland in Waterlooville

A group of travellers have set up camp on a small area of parkland in Waterlooville.
By Kelly Brown
Published 14th Jun 2023, 18:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 18:51 BST

The group are believed to have arrived at the site off Ladybridge Road in Purbrook this afternoon (June 14) with a number of caravans and work vehicles parked on the grassy area. The area was also used by travellers last year who stayed on the site for several days.

It comes as council officials in Hampshire said they were preparing themselves for a game of ‘cat and mouse’ this summer as travellers also pitched up in sites in Gosport and Havant before being moved on.

NOW READ: 'Cat and mouse chase' begins after a second set of travellers set up on another Gosport field

A group of travellers have set up camp on the greenery on the northern side of Ladybridge Road
