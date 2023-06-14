Travellers set up camp on Purbrook parkland in Waterlooville
A group of travellers have set up camp on a small area of parkland in Waterlooville.
The group are believed to have arrived at the site off Ladybridge Road in Purbrook this afternoon (June 14) with a number of caravans and work vehicles parked on the grassy area. The area was also used by travellers last year who stayed on the site for several days.
It comes as council officials in Hampshire said they were preparing themselves for a game of ‘cat and mouse’ this summer as travellers also pitched up in sites in Gosport and Havant before being moved on.