The council will consider responses to its public consultation next week on the introduction of parking charges at Wicor Recreation Ground – the football club’s home.

The site’s reclassification as a ‘coastal car park’ sparked fierce opposition from residents, the club’s fans and current and former councillors. A petition calling for the proposals to be scrapped gathered 1,796 signatures.

Wicor Recreation Ground car park in Portchester Picture: Allan Hutchings (121180-848)

Council documents state ‘a majority, but not all’ of respondents ‘opposed the proposed charges’ but AFC Portchester ‘wrote in support of the proposals’.

The costs over the weekends were reduced following proposals by AFC Portchester during the decision-making process to support visitors and members of the club.

Eight respondents commented on the new fees including AFC Portchester who accepted them as a ‘fair compromise’ for supporters.

Five respondents said that parking should either remain free or there should be a 1-2 hour waiting period before the charges are applied.

Nine residents raised fears over the impact the new charges could have on surrounding roads, noting that residential streets are currently used for ‘overspill’ parking.

Hampshire County Council, which is responsible for on-road parking, raised no objections to the plans.

Six respondents commented that the new charges would have a ‘detrimental impact’ on the physical and mental health of residents.

The proposed fees would cost visitors £1.10 per hour between 10am and 6pm between Monday and Friday, at the weekend, it would cost £1.10 for one hour, £2.20 for four hours or £4.40 for 8 hours between 10am and 6pm.

The council would generate £28,211 a year from the new charges based on income modelling undertaken at the site.

The cost of setting up the coastal car park would amount to £17,739 for the installation of three solar pay-and-display machines.