Albert Road alcohol shop approved despite local fears

Plans for a new convenience store on Albert Road have been approved by Portsmouth City Council, despite concerns from residents and local businesses.

The council’s licensing sub-committee made the decision on April 16, giving permission for the shop at 11–13 Albert Road to sell alcohol for drinking off the premises. It can open from 07:00 to 23:59 Sunday to Thursday, and from 07:00 to 23:00 on Fridays and Saturdays.

Five residents and traders formally objected to the plans, raising worries about anti-social behaviour, crime, and the number of existing alcohol outlets on the road.

One long-time resident said the area already struggles with “anti-social behaviour” and warned a new off-licence would “worsen problems” near a junior school and a theatre. A trader with over 25 years on the road said they “strongly” objected to “yet another convenience store selling alcohol all day,” blaming it for “drunken crime, verbal and physical abuse, littering and vandalism.”

Despite these concerns, the committee was reassured by conditions agreed between the applicant and Hampshire Constabulary to help manage any problems.

Councillor Emily Strudwick, licensing chair, said: “The applicant is an experienced operator and currently manages three similarly licensed premises in Portsmouth.

“The applicant has agreed conditions with the police including CCTV, training of staff, challenge 25 policy, refusal logs and the restriction of sales of beers, ciders or lager of 6.5 per cent or over.”

“The sub-committee noted that there had been five representations from residents objecting to the grant of the licences due to concerns about crime, disorder and public nuisance including anti-social behaviour and drunkenness in the area.”

She added: “Objection from residents focused upon the number of existing licensed premises with potential increase for nuisance and disorder.

“The sub-committee heard that following discussion with the police prior to making the application the hours for opening and licensable activities were reduced on Fridays and Saturdays to address police concerns about issues in the area.”

The committee also made clear that the demand for another alcohol shop could not be taken into account under licensing rules.

The new store will now open following a redevelopment, becoming the 14th shop on Albert Road licensed to sell alcohol.