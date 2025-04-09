Albert Road locals object to 'yet another convenience store' selling alcohol

Toby Paine

Plans to open a “yet another convenience store selling alcohol" on Albert Road have sparked anger among residents and local traders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows a premises license application made to Portsmouth City Council’s licensing sub-committee.

The application is for 11–13 Albert Road, the former site of Garbo’s hairdressers. If approved, the new shop would be licensed to sell alcohol off-site from 07:00 to 23:59, Sunday to Thursday, and from 07:00 to 23:00 on Fridays and Saturdays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although no responsible authorities have objected to the plans, the police has agreed a set of conditions with the applicant. These include CCTV, staff training, written and digital incident records, and limiting the sale of beers and ciders with an alcohol content over 6.5 per cent.

However, five objections have been submitted by local residents and businesses. One resident, who has lived on Albert Road for 22 years, said anti-social behaviour “is an issue in this area” and warned that a new off-licence would worsen problems in a location close to a junior school and a theatre.

A long-standing trader, who has worked in the area for more than 25 years, said they “strongly” objected to “yet another convenience store selling alcohol all day”.

“Drunken crime, verbal and physical abuse, littering and vandalism is at a high and having a devastating effect on the road,” they said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also noted that there are already 13 shops selling alcohol on Albert Road, which they believe is “ruining the character of our beloved road and causing so much crime.”

Another resident outlined ongoing alcohol-related issues, including property damage by people under the influence, shoplifting, and the resale of alcohol - “which is a known issue among local retailers.”

They warned: “Another late-night alcohol retailer will only fuel these problems,” increasing the risk to residents, local businesses, and emergency services.

For the application to be refused, the council must be satisfied that it would fail to uphold one or more of the four licensing objectives: prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, prevention of public nuisance, or the protection of children from harm.

The council’s licensing sub-committee is expected to make a decision on April 16.