Amanda Martin and Pompey chief back fan-focused reform bill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Amanda Martin MP and Portsmouth FC Chief Executive Andy Cullen have voiced their support for new football reforms in a letter to the Prime Minister, while inviting him to visit Fratton Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amanda Martin MP for Portsmouth North and a Pompey season ticket holder, co-signed a letter to Sir Keir Starmer, highlighting the club’s backing for the proposed legislation which passed its second reading in the House of Commons on April 28.

If passed into law, the Football Governance Bill would establish an independent football regulator tasked with overseeing financial sustainability, ownership, and fan engagement across the top five tiers of men’s English football. The regulator would introduce a licensing system for clubs, monitor compliance with financial rules, and work to “safeguard the heritage of English football”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bill could also prevent clubs from joining competitions deemed “not fair and meritocratic”, such as the controversial European Super League.

Fratton Park | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Martin said she was “proud” of the bill and its progress: “We all know that Football would be nothing without its fans, and this strengthened Bill will put them firmly back at the centre of the game. Any Pompey fan knows that for too long, financial instability has meant loyal fans and whole communities have risked losing their cherished clubs because of mismanagement and reckless spending.

“This Bill will tackle rogue owners and directors, implement a club licensing regime to help ensure a more consistent approach in how clubs are run, monitor club finances and improve fan engagement throughout the football pyramid – from the Premier League to the National League. So never again can any Football club be put in a position that our cherished club has been subject to in the past.”

In the letter, the Prime Minister was invited to Fratton Park to demonstrate the “social impact the football club creates throughout the city”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The protections outlined in the bill reflect recommendations made in the 2021 Fan-Led Review, chaired by Dame Tracey Crouch. Commenting on the bill, she said: “For far too long fans have been at the back of the queue when it comes to their beloved football club. Football means so much to millions of people and I’m grateful the Government is taking action to protect football from the threats of rogue owners and breakaway competitions.”