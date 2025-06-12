Amanda Martin MP is inviting constituents to her next coffee morning in North End on Saturday 21st June 10.30-12pm.

Amanda Martin MP is inviting constituents to her next coffee morning in North End on Saturday 21st June 10.30-12pm.

These are informal events, in accessible venues, where constituents can come to say hello, share ideas and raise issues and concerns about topics of interest.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, share their experiences, ideas and concerns, and share views for the Portsmouth MP to take back to Westminster.

Amanda Martin MP at one of her Constituency Coffee Mornings

Speaking about the upcoming event, Amanda Martin MP, said: “At the election I promised to be a visible, accessible and local MP all year round. Every month I host a coffee morning for local people in different parts of our city to come and see me".

"These popular coffee mornings are a great way for constituents to raise issues or ideas with me over a cuppa. I hope you can join me for this coffee morning. Please encourage your neighbours and local friends to sign up to come along too”.

Constituents can sign up to attend the coffee morning here. If you are not able to attend but wish to keep up to date on my work for you locally and in Parliament, please sign up to my newsletter here or follow @AmandaMartinMP on social media.