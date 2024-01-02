Ambitious plans to regenerate Somerstown are moving forward after the city council submitted its proposal to create new homes, shops and community spaces in place of two demolished tower blocks.

Portsmouth City Council, working in collaboration with Karakusevic Carson Architects (KCA), has submitted plans for a huge regeneration project at the site of the former Horatia and Leamington tower blocks. The first application would see three new buildings built, ranging from three to 18 storeys, to provide new council-owned affordable homes which are let at below-market value and residents are now invited to have their say on the proposals. The second application, which is yet to be submitted, seeks the approval of another mixed-use development but with private build-to-rent homes.

Both applications are underpinned by plans developed by KCA and council officers in consultation with the community and former residents of the tower blocks that were demolished in November 2022. The Melbourne Place car park site and the The Gibson Centre site (the old Brook Club) on Sackville Street will also make way if the proposal go ahead.

CGI of the proposed block C courtyard

Planning documents state the plans aim to improve the public realm and provide high-quality, efficient homes for residents of various income levels. It adds: “The proposals will significantly improve the public realm in the neighbouring Birmingham Block estate and deliver a broad range of high quality, multi-tenure, accessible and efficient homes, along with street-level commercial and community facilities. There is a need to diversify the tenure within the Somerstown area local to the site as there is currently a very high proportion of social rented homes.”

The first application, if approved, would provide 319 affordable homes across three buildings while the second application could see up to 247 buy-to-rent homes in one high-rise building. The affordable council homes make up 56 per cent of the proposed development and will include general need, mobility units and supported or sheltered homes. Open spaces could include public and collective gardens, courtyards, play areas and communal roof terraces.