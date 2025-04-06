The group Crips Against Cuts organised a protest at Portsmouth Guildhall Square yesterday (Saturday, April 6) in opposition to the proposals which would see at least £5bn cut from disability benefits .

However disabled campaigners have said the ‘life threatening cuts’ will have a serious impact, with the government’s reasoning behind the cuts flawed. Watch the video embedded in this story to hear from one of the campaigners in Portsmouth to hear more about why they are protesting against the proposed changes.