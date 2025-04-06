Angry protest against government’s 'life-threatening' cuts and changes to support for people with disabilities

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 6th Apr 2025, 12:15 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2025, 12:17 BST

Campaigners took to the streets to protest against the government’s planned changes to benefits and support for people with disabilities.

The group Crips Against Cuts organised a protest at Portsmouth Guildhall Square yesterday (Saturday, April 6) in opposition to the proposals which would see at least £5bn cut from disability benefits .

The government’s plans include:

  • Changing the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) assessment criteria which means fewer people will qualify for support
  • More face-to-face PIP assessments with all assessments potentially recorded and better advice given for claimants about what medical evidence is required
  • Scrapping the existing Work Capability Assessment and reintroducing reassessments for people on incapacity benefits who have the capability to work to ensure they can if given the right level of support
  • Merging ESA and Jobseeker's Allowance to make a new ‘unemployment insurance’ benefit
  • Changing the rate of Universal Credit and additional allowances
  • An end to reassessments for people with the most severe, life-long conditions who will never be able to work

However disabled campaigners have said the ‘life threatening cuts’ will have a serious impact, with the government’s reasoning behind the cuts flawed. Watch the video embedded in this story to hear from one of the campaigners in Portsmouth to hear more about why they are protesting against the proposed changes.

Activist Felix (left) from Crips Against Cuts delivers a speech at Portsmouth Guildhall Square protesting against the government's planned welfare cuts. Picture: Nathan Lipsham

1. Crips Against Cuts

Activist Felix (left) from Crips Against Cuts delivers a speech at Portsmouth Guildhall Square protesting against the government's planned welfare cuts. Picture: Nathan Lipsham | The News

Photo Sales
Protests say the cuts will result in deaths. Picture: Nathan Lipsham

2. Crips Against Cuts

Protests say the cuts will result in deaths. Picture: Nathan Lipsham | The News Photo: Nathan Lipsham

Photo Sales
Protests make their views heard in portsmouth Guildhall Square. Picture: Nathan Lipsham

3. Crips Against Cuts

Protests make their views heard in portsmouth Guildhall Square. Picture: Nathan Lipsham | The News Photo: Nathan Lipsham

Photo Sales
Protests make their views known in the Portsmouth Guildhall Square. Picture: Nathan Lipsham

4. Crips Against Cuts

Protests make their views known in the Portsmouth Guildhall Square. Picture: Nathan Lipsham | The News Photo: Nathan Lipsham

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice