Anti-asylum protesters march on after targeting student flats by mistake

Catherine Booth House

Anti-asylum protesters kept marching – even after realising they mistakenly targeted student housing.

Earlier this week (27/8/2025) anti-migrant protesters marched through the streets to oppose asylum seekers being housed in the city.

The protest was initially organised in response to speculation that asylum seekers were living in Catherine Booth House on Aylward Street.

A flyer circulated online promoted the “Portsea peaceful protest,” instructing participants not to bring face coverings, alcohol, or weapons.

But just hours before the march, the owners of Catherine Booth House confirmed the building accommodates university students and some professional workers.

They warned organisers that going ahead would be a “mistake” based on “drawing the wrong conclusion” and asked them to “abandon” their plans.

Despite this, Portsmouth Torch – a Facebook page that publicises such protests – announced the march would continue, saying it wasn’t “just a protest against Catherine Booth House.”

Perry Barter, member of Portsmouth Patriots, later told The News, Portsmouth in an email that the protest had been changed after the error was uncovered.

He added: “The gathering was explicitly reframed & took place under the banner ‘Portsea Says NO’ – a collective stand to ensure that the whole of Portsea is left alone, not just one street or building.”

Before the protest, Portsmouth Torch also hit out against Portsmouth City Council and local Charles Dickens ward councillors for remaining silent on the issue.

Stand up to Racism Portsmouth described the demonstration as “hysteria” adding: “The protests against refugees are now being held outside buildings, not because they hold refugees, but because they might.”

“The whole modus operandi of this mob is to organise around groundless fears and rumours.

“There was some discussion amongst antiracists that, since this protest was revealed to be based upon the erroneous belief that it was refugee accommodation, they would have the decency to cancel it when they were informed of this fact.

“Perhaps assuming some level of decency in their behaviour was a mistake. They seem to be addicted to performative protests.”