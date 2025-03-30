Anti-illegal immigration protestors gather outside Roebuck House in Cosham - in pictures

By Joe Williams
Published 30th Mar 2025, 14:14 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2025, 15:44 BST
Anti-illegal immigration protestors gathered outside Roebuck House after it was confirmed that it would not be used to house asylum seekers.

The building in Cosham was the subject of intense speculation with Portsmouth Independent Party (PIP) leader George Madgwick saying he had heard it could be used as a detention centre. Estate Agents YourMove subsequently listed the flats for private rent.

The protest outside Roebuck House was initially planned prior to the confirmation that the flats would be rented out to private residence. However, the protest still went ahead on Sunday, March 30, with the focus on anti-illegal immigration.

Protestors held up signs saying “genuine refugees and locals only at Roebuck House” and “Cosham says no to illegal immigrants”.

One protestor called Sonia, who did not want give her last name due to threats that she has received, said: “I want to stress, illegal-immigration does not mean people of colour. We are saying no to illegal immigration in Portsmouth. We are a multi-cultural country and are still welcoming of people in Portsmouth and the UK but enough is enough. We need to house our people first and treat them with respect.”

George Madgwick was pleased with the news that the flats were going be rented privately but does not endorse the protest. He said: “After eight long years we finally put enough pressure on the landlord to disclose his intended use for the property. Even to this day some things don’t sit right and seem odd, for example the needs for a 2.4m steel fence.

"That being said, I celebrate that the landlord is bringing more available private housing to the market. I personally don’t believe in protests. The way to deal with any form of disagreement is via democracy and verbal communications.”

Here are 17 pictures of the protest:

Illegal immigration protestors gathered outside Roebuck House in Cosham on Sunday, March 30.

1. Roebuck House protest

Illegal immigration protestors gathered outside Roebuck House in Cosham on Sunday, March 30. Photo: Joe Williams

Photo Sales
Illegal immigration protestors gathered outside Roebuck House in Cosham on Sunday, March 30.

2. Roebuck House protest

Illegal immigration protestors gathered outside Roebuck House in Cosham on Sunday, March 30. Photo: Joe Williams

Photo Sales
Illegal immigration protestors gathered outside Roebuck House in Cosham on Sunday, March 30.

3. Roebuck House protest : Roebuck House protest

Illegal immigration protestors gathered outside Roebuck House in Cosham on Sunday, March 30. Photo: Joe Williams

Photo Sales
Illegal immigration protestors gathered outside Roebuck House in Cosham on Sunday, March 30.

4. Roebuck House protest

Illegal immigration protestors gathered outside Roebuck House in Cosham on Sunday, March 30. Photo: Joe Williams

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice