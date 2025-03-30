The building in Cosham was the subject of intense speculation with Portsmouth Independent Party (PIP) leader George Madgwick saying he had heard it could be used as a detention centre. Estate Agents YourMove subsequently listed the flats for private rent.

The protest outside Roebuck House was initially planned prior to the confirmation that the flats would be rented out to private residence. However, the protest still went ahead on Sunday, March 30, with the focus on anti-illegal immigration.

Protestors held up signs saying “genuine refugees and locals only at Roebuck House” and “Cosham says no to illegal immigrants”.

One protestor called Sonia, who did not want give her last name due to threats that she has received, said: “I want to stress, illegal-immigration does not mean people of colour. We are saying no to illegal immigration in Portsmouth. We are a multi-cultural country and are still welcoming of people in Portsmouth and the UK but enough is enough. We need to house our people first and treat them with respect.”

George Madgwick was pleased with the news that the flats were going be rented privately but does not endorse the protest. He said: “After eight long years we finally put enough pressure on the landlord to disclose his intended use for the property. Even to this day some things don’t sit right and seem odd, for example the needs for a 2.4m steel fence.

"That being said, I celebrate that the landlord is bringing more available private housing to the market. I personally don’t believe in protests. The way to deal with any form of disagreement is via democracy and verbal communications.”

Here are 17 pictures of the protest:

