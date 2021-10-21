Let's Stop Aquind protesters, Fort Cumberland car park, Eastney. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 131021-09)

The huge £1.2bn project would see a cross-Channel power cable come ashore at Eastney and run up to Lovedean – with fears construction would cause chaos in the area.

Today Mr Kwarteng is set to announce his decision following an examination by the Planning Inspectorate.

It comes after questions have been raised on the process as Aquind and its owners have made political donations worth £1.4m to the Conservative Party and its MPs. The company said it complies with the law.

