Aquind in Portsmouth: Latest updates as business secretary set to make decision on £1.2bn interconnector
BUSINESS secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is set to make a decision on approving or rejecting the Aquind interconnector.
The huge £1.2bn project would see a cross-Channel power cable come ashore at Eastney and run up to Lovedean – with fears construction would cause chaos in the area.
Today Mr Kwarteng is set to announce his decision following an examination by the Planning Inspectorate.
It comes after questions have been raised on the process as Aquind and its owners have made political donations worth £1.4m to the Conservative Party and its MPs. The company said it complies with the law.
You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.
Aquind
Last updated: Thursday, 21 October, 2021, 10:24
- £1.2bn interconnector coming ashore at Eastney is XXX
- Fierce opposition warn project will cause chaos in Portsmouth
- Questions have been repeatedly raised about owners’ donations to Conservative MPs
‘Judgement day’
Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan has posted on social media calling today ‘judgement day’.
He said: ‘Today is judgement day for this government.
‘Will the business secretary do what is right for Portsmouth and decide to #StopAQUIND or will he side with AQUIND’s billionaire owners who gave £700k to 1 in 10 Tory MPs?’
Decision due today
Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is due to make a decision on approving or rejecting the £1.2bn Aquind interconnector