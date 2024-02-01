Aquind: Ministry of Defence accused of interfering with the project creating a delay
and live on Freeview channel 276
It was previously reported that the Ministry of Defence had concerns regarding the Aquind Scheme which, if approved, would see an electricity cable being laid between Portsmouth and France. The MoD’s concerns, which have so far not been shared in detail, caused the redetermination of the scheme to be delayed – the decision rests with Claire Coutinho, the secretary of state of energy security and net zero.
An Aquind spokesperson said that the MoD originally had no concerns with the project and supported the proposed route. “We remain ready and willing to address the MoD’s questions relevant to the Aquind Development Consent Order (DCO) in an open and transparent manner. After years of delays – more than a year since the previous decision of the secretary of state was quashed, and standing at four years since the original submission of Aquind’s DCO application – we remain fully committed to transforming the UK’s energy security and affordability through building Britain’s newest electrical link to Europe.
“The manner of the MoD’s last-minute interference will have negative impacts on all proposed developments and marine users in and around Portsmouth, including renewable energy, interconnectors, fisheries and many others.”
They also addressed statements made by the leader of Portsmouth City Council, Cllr Steve Pitt, who raised concerns over a proposed data cable from a previous iteration of the project. “The only data cable included in the proposal is a monitoring cable for the High Voltage DC cables, used for control of the operation of the interconnector itself,” they said.
In response, an MoD spokesperson said it would be “inappropriate” to comment at this stage adding: “A decision will be made in due course”.
Labour’s Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth South, said he welcomes the MoD’s intervention but said it’s “long overdue” and leaves Portsmouth residents with further uncertainty. “That’s why I have sought urgent answers from the Ministry of Defence and Department on just how much longer Portsmouth people will be left without clarity,” he said. “The Government came to the correct decision almost two years ago. The facts have not changed and our concerns have only grown. I will continue doing all I can to call on Ministers to deliver the right decision as soon as possible.”