Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was previously reported that the Ministry of Defence had concerns regarding the Aquind Scheme which, if approved, would see an electricity cable being laid between Portsmouth and France. The MoD’s concerns, which have so far not been shared in detail, caused the redetermination of the scheme to be delayed – the decision rests with Claire Coutinho, the secretary of state of energy security and net zero.

An Aquind spokesperson said that the MoD originally had no concerns with the project and supported the proposed route. “We remain ready and willing to address the MoD’s questions relevant to the Aquind Development Consent Order (DCO) in an open and transparent manner. After years of delays – more than a year since the previous decision of the secretary of state was quashed, and standing at four years since the original submission of Aquind’s DCO application – we remain fully committed to transforming the UK’s energy security and affordability through building Britain’s newest electrical link to Europe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Protestors have said the Aquind proposal would be 'catastrophic' to the city. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 220423-023)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The manner of the MoD’s last-minute interference will have negative impacts on all proposed developments and marine users in and around Portsmouth, including renewable energy, interconnectors, fisheries and many others.”

They also addressed statements made by the leader of Portsmouth City Council, Cllr Steve Pitt, who raised concerns over a proposed data cable from a previous iteration of the project. “The only data cable included in the proposal is a monitoring cable for the High Voltage DC cables, used for control of the operation of the interconnector itself,” they said.

In response, an MoD spokesperson said it would be “inappropriate” to comment at this stage adding: “A decision will be made in due course”.