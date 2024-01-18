Falkland Islands: Argentina president Javier Milei rebuffed strongly by UK over sovereignty talks
Radical Argentina president Javier Milei said talks have begun over the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands - only to be quickly rebuffed.
According to Sky News, the libertarian who assumed office in November has begun diplomatic discussions with foreign secretary Lord Cameron. The 53-year-old based part of his campaign around regaining sovereignty over the archipelago - which Argentinians calls Las Malvinas.
The Royal Navy warship HMS Medway was deployed to the Caribbean at the time of his ascendency. Mr Milei made the comments after a series of World Economic Forum meetings in Davos, Switzerland, and speaking privately with Lord Cameron. "We talked about the Falklands and it is something for future diplomatic negotiations," Mr Milei told Sky News. Despite the claims, which many will see as controversial, they were quickly dismissed.
A UK official said: "On the Falkland Islands, the foreign secretary and president Milei said they would agree to disagree, and do so politely. The UK position and ongoing support for the Falkland Islanders' right to self-determination remains unchanged." Buenos Aires have repeatedly sought to restore negotiations over the sovereignty of the Falklands following the war in 1982.
The UK's stance remains steadfast - talks will never be on the table as the islands inhabitants wish to remain British. Residents voted overwhelming in favour of the Falklands remaining a British territory in 2013, with 99.8 per cent backing the decision.