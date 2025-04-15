Backlash after councillor claims Labour giving ‘free pass’ to grooming gangs

Portsmouth Civic Offices

A Portsmouth councillor has come under criticism after accusing the Labour Party of giving grooming gang members a “free pass” to abuse children.

Conservative Councillor Benedict Swann, who represents Copnor Ward, is facing backlash from the Portsmouth Labour Party following a Facebook post he published on April 9.

In the post, Cllr Swann responded to national media reports suggesting that the Labour government is scaling back its commitment to launching five local grooming gang inquiries. He wrote: “The fact that Labour want to give these evil animals a free pass to rape and abuse vulnerable young girls leaves me speechless.”

The post was shared alongside a Telegraph article referencing comments by Sir Trevor Phillips, who claimed Labour may be abandoning the inquiries to “avoid offending Pakistanis”.

The controversy emerged after changes were announced to how a £5m fund – established in January to support local inquiries – would be distributed, following feedback from local councils.

The inquiries were announced in January after pressure for a national probe, which the government rejected, citing its focus on implementing 20 recommendations from Professor Alexis Jay’s 2022 report into child abuse.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has maintained that the inquiries will proceed. A Home Office spokesperson has also stated that it is “patently false” to suggest the plans are being watered down.

Labour’s Amanda Martin, MP for Portsmouth North described Cllr Swann’s comment as “completely misleading and dangerously inflammatory”.

“The Conservatives are once again playing politics with this very serious issue to distract from their utter failure when in office.

“The Labour government is fully committed to ensuring victims of child sexual exploitation and grooming gangs get the justice they deserve, and police are now looking into cases where no action was taken under the Conservatives.”

Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth North added: “Keir Starmer prosecuted grooming gangs in Rochdale a decade ago, and under his leadership as Prime Minister, arrests for child sexual exploitation and grooming are actually up.

“The Government is developing a framework to enable more areas to hold local enquiries, and has announced actions to tackle the issues raised by the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, whilst the Conservatives failed to implement any of the recommendations when they were in power.”

Cllr Benedict Swann defended his remarks by accusing Labour of “taking no meaningful action” to address grooming gangs, accusing the party of “procrastinating” and “kicking the can down the road.”

He also pointed to Labour MPs voting against a motion for a national inquiry as evidence the party is not “taking the matter seriously.”

Asked whether his comments reflect the standards expected of an elected official, Cllr Swann said he believes they represent the views of “many residents,” especially those who “believe in the total and absolute protection of vulnerable children.”

He argued that unless sentencing is reformed and justice is delivered unequivocally, such “abhorrent acts” will continue.

Cllr Swann has since removed the original post from his Facebook page.