BAE Systems bids to install solar panels on Portsmouth plant's roof
BAE Systems has submitted plans to install solar panels on the roof of one of the buildings at its Copnor base.
The company has applied for permission under prior approval rules, which would allow the panels to be put up without the need for a full application, for a 568KW array in a bid to increase the amount of electricity it produces on site.
'BAE Systems are keen to incorporate renewable energy technology to support manufacturing operations on its Broad Oak site in line with the BAE Systems Net Zero Carbon road map and the Portsmouth council Local Plan,' a planning statement submitted with the application says.
In 2021 the firm was granted planning permission for a gas-fired power system but said it had now abandoned the project.
The statement adds that the company also considered installing solar canopies above its car parks but that recent 'significant' increases in the price of steel meant this was unviable.