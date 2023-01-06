The company has applied for permission under prior approval rules, which would allow the panels to be put up without the need for a full application, for a 568KW array in a bid to increase the amount of electricity it produces on site.

'BAE Systems are keen to incorporate renewable energy technology to support manufacturing operations on its Broad Oak site in line with the BAE Systems Net Zero Carbon road map and the Portsmouth council Local Plan,' a planning statement submitted with the application says.

BAE Systems wants to install solar panels in Portsmouth

In 2021 the firm was granted planning permission for a gas-fired power system but said it had now abandoned the project.