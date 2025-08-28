Beloved Cosham hub faces closure without £36k lifeline

Cosham Community Kettle

The Cosham Community Kettle is asking the public for funding after “three years of broken promises and delays from Portsmouth City Council.”

Based on Cosham High Street, the hub has set a fundraising target of £36,000 to help keep its doors open. The Community Kettle provides hot meals and drinks, along with a safe, welcoming space for vulnerable residents.

The group faces multiple financial hurdles, including rising energy costs, insurance, and business rates. Additionally, the main room requires new flooring and other finishing touches.

Founder Nicole Heard previously stated that the group raised £35,000 to build the hub, after “being assured” the funds would be matched by the council — only to receive £5,000, which was used to pay back in full business rates.

An application for Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding was rejected after nine months due to out-of-date information. With another full year of business rates looming, the Kettle may be forced to close without further support.

Ms Heard said: “We can’t change the council’s decision – but we’ve decided to tell our story and ask our community for help – one last time.”

A council spokesperson said: “Over the past three years, Community Kettle CIC has been awarded CIL Neighbourhood funding on two occasions, with a combined total of nearly £26k.

“We have a responsibility to make sure that funding is used appropriately and delivers value for money. On the recent submission, Community Kettle CIC was unable to provide the required financial information. We have advised them that they are welcome to submit a new application accompanied by all supporting information.

“We are confident they have been assessed correctly and are paying the correct business rates.”

Readers can view and donate to the cause on www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/fuel-the-kettle-keep-the-doors-open.