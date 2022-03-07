Bid by Three to install 5G phone mast in Portsmouth scuppered by Voi e-scooter rack
PLANS to install a a 16-metre 5G mast in Hilsea have been thwarted by the presence of an e-scooter rack.
But the application for prior approval has been refused by Portsmouth City Council after it deemed the proposed relocation of the existing e-scooter rack to be impossible.
It followed a formal objection from the council's highways department which said its removal would hamper efforts to roll out sustainable transport measures in the city.
'Following discussions with the team, it is clear that the location for the scooter rack has been carefully selected and there is no suitable spot to relocate the scooter rack to,' the council planning report refusing permission says. 'As such the proposal is considered to conflict with the need to provide sustainable transport modes and be in opposition to the National Planning Policy Framework.'
CK Hutchison Networks had suggested the rack could be moved next to the nearby bus stop to the north in Northern Parade but the idea was dismissed by council officers.