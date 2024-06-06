Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents have voiced strong objections to proposals by two Southsea restaurants on Marmion Road to extend their opening hours – saying it would affect their sleep.

Hakem Arabbetou has submitted applications to Portsmouth City Council to amend the licences for his Italian and Moroccan restaurants. Currently, the Pitigliano Restaurant and Bar at 29 Marmion Road is permitted to sell alcohol until 10.30pm from Monday to Saturday. The new proposal seeks to extend last orders to 11.30pm, with the restaurant closing at midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Additionally, late-night refreshments, including hot food and non-alcoholic drinks, would be available from 11pm to midnight on those days. On New Year’s Eve, the restaurant could remain open until 1am. Further along the street, the Moroccan restaurant Zaytoona is also looking to extend its alcohol service to 11.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, matching the proposed hours of Pitigliano. Zaytoona’s closing times would also be extended similarly, including on New Year’s Eve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several residents have lodged objections to these applications, with a council decision expected on June 12. One local resident said they “strongly object” to the Pitigliano proposal as it would be detrimental to them and their neighbours.

Permission is being sought to extend the opening hours

“I feel that the noise being emitted by the new proposal would deeply affect my quality of sleep,” they said. “Having music playing, people standing outside having a smoke would definitely not be done in silence.”

On the Zaytoona application, one nearby resident said they have been “subjected to noise from patrons, bar staff out the back taking breaks, bottles emptied into bins and then the pick up of said bins as early as 5.30am”.

A letter written by the applicant attempts to reassure any concerned residents, stating both premises “are designed as small restaurants offering a premium dining experience”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad