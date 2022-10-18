Bid to add glass roof extension to Portsmouth home fails - even though one 60cm smaller has been passed

Councillors refused the Fontenoy House scheme last year, describing the modern addition as being 'totally out of character with the area', despite concerns from some that it could be overturned by a planning inspector.

These were raised because the council had already approved a slightly smaller extension for the building which falls in the Old Portsmouth Conservation Area.

How the extension to Fontenoy House in Old Portsmouth would have looked. From planning applciation papers

Speaking at the April 2021 committee meeting, councillor Mattthew Atkins said: 'Could we really face the taxpayers of Portsmouth and say we can justify refusing this over 60cm when it could go to the planning inspector?

'I think we are wasting more time and council money if we refuse it. It's an utter disgrace.'

However, in a decision issued last month, the appeal lodged by applicants Jason and Kate Phillips was thrown out by planning inspector R Barrett, backing opposition to the scheme on heritage grounds.

'The appeal extension, including its upright sides and profiled roof, in addition to the roof terrace, would add significant height and bulk to the appeal building, such that it would appear top heavy,' he said in his decision notice.

'I acknowledge that some aspects of the appeal proposal, including elevational changes and the addition of balconies could help to enliven the building and create a more interesting focal point on this prominent corner. However, those elements of the appeal proposal do not overcome the unacceptable harm that I have identified.'

Dismissing the appeal, he said the proposal failed to match the existing building and was out of scale with it. He said the already approved scheme was a closer fit.

'In failing to relate appropriately to the host building, and pick up on design cues in the conservation area, it would not be consistent with the generally higher design quality of buildings in the locality generally,' he added.

