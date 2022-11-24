The planning inspectorate refused the proposal which would have seen 375 homes on farmland between Fareham and Gosport.

The scheme attracted criticism from residents, councillors and Gosport MP Dame Caroline Dinenage due to it threatening the ‘strategic gap’ between the two boroughs.

Newgate Lane in Fareham. Picture: David George

Ms Dinenage said: ‘This decision was right for our area. It is vital that we protect this land as a stretch of countryside that keeps communities distinct and prevents urban sprawl, whilst providing valuable green space to the local community.

‘While understanding that we need new houses, these should first and foremost be built on brownfield sites, not green spaces, which are increasingly few and far between in the Solent region.’

The planning inspector, Mike Warden, identified the effect the development would have on the area and conflict with the council’s housing strategy as the main reasons for refusal.

In his report, he said: ‘The proposal would replace open agricultural land with built development of an urban or suburban nature comprising up to 375 dwellings. The proposed development would all be served off Newgate Lane East for vehicular traffic and the creation of a new roundabout and access into what would be clearly a residential development would add to the urbanising effect.

The plan for Newgate Lane which has been turned down by the planning inspector

‘I have found that the proposal would cause significant harm to the character and appearance of the area. It would be harmful to landscape character.

