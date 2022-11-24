Operation Sceptre was launched last week to tackle knife crime nationwide and in Hampshire. Officers made 48 arrests and recovered 213 knives in a bid to make streets safer.

Chief inspector John Halfacre, knife crime lead for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said: ‘During this week our activities continued the work we’ve been carrying out with our partners agencies, to not only tackle knife related offending but also to ensure the next generation understands the risks of carrying a knife through engagement, education, prevention and enforcement.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police conducted Operation Sceptre last week in a bid to tackle knife crime. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘It is important to remember that most of us do not carry knives and will probably never be affected by knife crime – which is why we must dispel the myths around carrying a knife to help prevent anyone picking one up in the first place.

‘We want to make it clear that carrying a knife really doesn’t make you safer, it can be used against you, it’s also illegal and can potentially result in prison sentence and puts yours and others lives at risk.’

CI Halfacre added that education and prevention are key to reducing weapon related incidents, and the police will take proactive steps to continue to fight against violent crime.

From 63 stop and searches, twelves knives were seized, and eight arrests were made – seven for knife-related incidents. Temporary surrender bins were erected, with 164 bladed items being handed in anonymously.

Police and crime commissioner Donna Jones. Picture: David George

Weapon sweeps were undertaken in parks and opens area by metal detection groups. Education workshops were carried out in schools, and licensing teams visited shops to stop the sale of knives to under-18s.

Donna Jones, police and crime commissioner, said she had a zero-tolerance approach to knife crime and hopes funding intervention and prevention projects will stop young people committing violent crimes.

She added: ‘I commend the policing teams and wider partners involved in this week of action. The proactive policing effort has delivered some excellent results and has taken a huge number of weapons off of our streets, which will no doubt save lives.