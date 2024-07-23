Bid to increase the number of wheelchair-accessible taxis in Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ways of increasing the amount of wheelchair-accessible taxis across the city are set to be explored to make it easier for those who need one to get one.

Portsmouth City Council is set to carry out a review its taxi and private hire licensing policy to make transportation following a motion highlighting the limited number of wheelchair-accessible taxis, especially during busy times like school runs and evenings.

While some taxis can accommodate wheelchairs and some drivers are willing to help, these services are not always available. This shortage means that disabled residents, particularly wheelchair users, often struggle more than others to find transport.

Currently, there are no requirements for private hire vehicles to be wheelchair-accessible (WAVs). However, owners can choose to license such vehicles. As of 15 July 2024, there are 1,160 privately hired vehicles in Portsmouth, but only 35 (3 percent) are wheelchair-accessible.

Taxi rank in CoshamPicture: Habibur Rahman

The Department for Transport (DfT) has provided guidance on taxi licensing since 2006. The guidance states that limiting the number of taxi licences is unnecessary for passenger safety or reasonable fares. Instead, these limits can hurt passengers by reducing availability, increasing waiting times, and limiting competition that can keep fares lower. The DfT guidance also says that any authority considering limits on taxi numbers must conduct a survey to see if there is significant unmet demand that would justify these controls.

This decision to look at the issue in Portsmouth follows a motion proposed by Councillor Charlotte Gerada and seconded by Councillor Yinka Adeniran, discussed last year, with the review set to be completed and reported within this municipal year.

The council’s report recommends looking for ways to increase the number of licensed wheelchair-accessible vehicles in Portsmouth. This would ensure more inclusive transport options for all residents.

