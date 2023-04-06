News you can trust since 1877
Bin collection dates over Easter 2023 for Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham, Gosport, Winchester and East Hampshire areas

The day some bins are collected in Hampshire will change over Easter as a result of the two bank holidays.

By Kelly Brown
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 12:20 BST

Many people will still have their bins collected as normal with rubbish and recycling collections continuing on the Good Friday (April 7) and Easter Monday (April 10) bank holidays. However some will see their bins collected a day later. The times some bins are collected may also change so residents are advised to ensure their bins are out early in the morning or put out the night before.

In the Portsmouth and surrounding area bins will be collected at the following times over the Easter weekend:

Portsmouth City Council area – bins will be collected as usual and should be out before 7am.

Some people will see the day their bin is collected over Easter changeSome people will see the day their bin is collected over Easter change
Some people will see the day their bin is collected over Easter change
Havant Borough Council area which includes Waterlooville, Hayling Island and Emsworth – bins will be collected as usual and should be out before 7am.

Winchester City Council which includes villages including Denmead, Whiteley, Southwick and Shedfield – Collections on Good Friday as usual but not on Easter Monday meaning all collections will be a day later than usual. This includes a Saturday collection for those who usually have a Friday collection. Bins should be out before 6.30am.

Fareham Borough Council area – bins will be collected as usual and should be out before 6am.

Gosport Borough Council area – bins will be collected as usual and should be out before 7am.

East Hampshire District Council area which includes Horndean and Clanfield – bins will be collected as usual and should be out before 7am.

