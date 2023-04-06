Many people will still have their bins collected as normal with rubbish and recycling collections continuing on the Good Friday (April 7) and Easter Monday (April 10) bank holidays. However some will see their bins collected a day later. The times some bins are collected may also change so residents are advised to ensure their bins are out early in the morning or put out the night before.

In the Portsmouth and surrounding area bins will be collected at the following times over the Easter weekend:

Portsmouth City Council area – bins will be collected as usual and should be out before 7am.

Some people will see the day their bin is collected over Easter change

Havant Borough Council area which includes Waterlooville, Hayling Island and Emsworth – bins will be collected as usual and should be out before 7am.

Winchester City Council which includes villages including Denmead, Whiteley, Southwick and Shedfield – Collections on Good Friday as usual but not on Easter Monday meaning all collections will be a day later than usual. This includes a Saturday collection for those who usually have a Friday collection. Bins should be out before 6.30am.

Fareham Borough Council area – bins will be collected as usual and should be out before 6am.

Gosport Borough Council area – bins will be collected as usual and should be out before 7am.

East Hampshire District Council area which includes Horndean and Clanfield – bins will be collected as usual and should be out before 7am.