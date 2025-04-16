Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bin collection schedules are largely set to remain the same despite the upcoming Easter bank holiday weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across Hampshire, some bin schedules may be disrupted by the Easter bank holiday weekend including Good Friday on April 18 and Easter Monday on April 21.

A majority will see no change to their collections if they usually fall on a Friday or Monday. However, see the list below to see the Easter weekend collections for Portsmouth and the surrounding areas:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth City Council area: There are no changes expected and bins should be out by 7am as per usual.

Havant Borough Council area (includes Waterlooville, Hayling Island and Emsworth): All rubbish, recycling and garden waste scheduled to be collected over the bank holiday period will continue as usual, and bins should be out by 7am for collection.

Fareham Borough Council area: Bins will be emptied as usual this bank holiday and should be out before 6am.

Gosport Borough Council area: The bins will be collected as usual and should be out by 7am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winchester City Council area (includes Denmead, Whiteley, Southwick and Shedfield): Bin collections will be the usual on Good Friday. However, from Monday, April 21, all collections of that week will be a day later than usual. This means if you have a Friday collection, it will be on Saturday. Bins should be out before 6.30am.

East Hampshire District Council area (includes Horndean and Clanfield): Collection on Good Friday and Easter Monday will go ahead as usual. Residents are reminded to have their bins out by 6am.