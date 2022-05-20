Block of flats with rooftop garden could be built in former Southsea business unit

Nash Hooda has applied for planning permission for the seven-flat development in Beatrice Road. Discussions with council planning officers saw 'significant' changes made to his original proposal.

These included the addition of the 'roof garden'.

'The second floor has been designed to mimic the original building: keeping the features at first floor level and mimicking that at second floor level,' a statement submitted by planning agent Applecore says.

How the flats in Beatrice Road could look

'The roof garden will provide some outdoor amenity space, though will be screened for both the privacy of the residents and that of the neighbours.'

The building most recently house Vemcast builders before being sold for redevelopment.

'The amended proposed design looks to retain the character of the original property and proposing similar features on the additional floor with the addition of a roof garden,' the statement adds. 'The proposed change of use of the property as a residential dwelling would be much more in keeping with the residential setting of the street.'