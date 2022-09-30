The title of Alderman is given to a former councillor who has rendered eminent services to the local community.

Bob Whitbread served two terms for Gosport Borough Council, representing Elson ward.

His late wife Angela Whitbread - who passed away in 2019 - served as borough and county councillor and was mayor of Gosport for the municipal year 1994/95. She was appointed an alderman in October 1998.

When proposing Mr Whitbread, Councillor Peter Chegwyn, leader of the council said: ‘It gives me enormous pleasure to propose Bob Whitbread to be the new honorary Alderman.

‘Bob and I go back at least 40 years - I got elected to this council in 1983 and Bob got elected very soon afterwards.

‘Bob was vice chairman of the housing board, he was very active between meetings.

‘Even when Bob stood down from this council he carried on working in the community - more recently with the hospital radio.

‘He’s the perfect choice for Alderman as a former councillor who served with such distinction to the Elson ward and for that fact that he's continued working so hard for the community since.

‘If Angela is looking down I think firstly she’d say I still talk too much and secondly she would be very proud.’

After receiving the official robe and scroll, Alderman Mr Whitbread said: ‘It’s been a very long time since I spoke in this chamber.

‘I feel very privileged and surprised that Gosport Borough Council has awarded me this scroll - I thank the council for this honour.

‘I continue to be involved in the community projects in Gosport and I currently chair the charity Gosport Hospital Radio which links local charities with local people, particularly those who are vulnerable.

‘I would like to thank the officers, the staff and councillors who have arranged this evening especially when resources are low.’