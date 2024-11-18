Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A women’s clothes shop is set to return to Gosport’s High Street.

Bonmarché is seeking planning permission from Gosport Borough Council for new signs for a shop at 113 – 114 High Street, Gosport – the former Dorothy Perkins shop – marking a return to the town centre for the store which was at 17 and 17b in the High Street before it closed.

Two new external signs are proposed by Holden Signs Ltd; an illuminated fascia Bonmarché sign and a double-sided non-illuminated sign projecting out at the front of the shop which will be next to the town’s new McDonald’s fast food restaurant.

The proposed illuminated fascia sign will be 7553mm by 955mm and the Bonmarche will span 4284mm. The 700mm stainless steel black lettering with a pink hyphen is on a white illuminated background. The logo will be lit via an LED trough which is 4500mm long, finished in black running on top of the lettering.

Existing shop front. Picture: Holden Signs Ltd

The projecting sign marking the shop site is 450mm by 450mm by 150mm. It projects out 500mm from the front of the building. The sign is made of six-centimetre stainless steel lettering, black and pink on a white background.

Bonmarché, started in 1982, is based in Wakefield and has more than 380 shops nationally across the UK with 1,900 employees according to its website. It currently has shops in Fareham, Waterlooville, Eastleigh and Shirley having previously gone into administration in 2019.

The decision on application reference 24/00361/ADVT will be decided by January 3 2025.