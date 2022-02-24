Boris Johnson announces more sanctions on Russia in response to Ukrainian invasion

Addressing the House of Commons, Boris Johnson said, working closely with the US and EU, the UK will introduce ‘new trade restrictions and stringent export controls’.

He said: ‘We will bring forward new legislation to ban the export of all dual-use items to Russia, including a range of high-end and critical technological equipment and components in sectors including electronics, telecommunications and aerospace.’

Mr Johnson said legislation to implement this will be laid in parliament ‘early next week’.

Protesters waving Ukrainian flags greet Boris Johnson as he leaves from 10 Downing Street to make a statement, to the House of Commons. Photo by Justin Tallis /AFP via Getty Images

The Prime Minister added: ‘These trade sanctions will constrain Russia’s military, industrial and technological capabilities for years to come.’

He said: ‘Overall we’ll be imposing asset freezes on more than 100 new entities and individuals, on top of the hundreds we’ve already announced.

‘This includes all the major manufacturers that support Putin’s war machine.

‘Furthermore, we’re also banning Aeroflot from the UK.’

He added that president Putin is a ‘bloodstained aggressor’ who was ‘always determined’ to attack Ukraine,

Updating the Commons on his talks with G7 leaders and Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Boris Johnson said: ‘Putin will stand condemned in the eyes of the world and of history. He will never be able to cleanse the blood of Ukraine from his hands.

‘Although the UK and our allies tried every avenue for diplomacy until the final hour, I am driven to conclude that Putin was always determined to attack his neighbour, no matter what we did.’

The prime minister added: “Now we see him for what he is – a bloodstained aggressor, who believes in imperial conquest.’

He said measures on unexplained wealth orders from the Economic Crime Bill will be brought forward and introduced before the Easter recess.

Mr Johnson said ‘this hideous and barbarous venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure’.

‘I am proud that Britain did everything within our power to help Ukraine prepare for this onslaught and we will do our utmost to offer more help as our brave friends defend their homeland.’

He said the UK ambassador continues to work from the embassy in Lviv.

He said the G7 agreed to work in unity to ‘maximise the economic price that Putin will pay for his aggression’, saying that must include ‘ending Europe’s collective dependence on Russian oil and gas that has served to empower Putin for too long.’

It has also been revealed that G7 leaders have condemned Russia’s ‘unprovoked and completely unjustified attack’ on Ukraine as a ‘serious violation’ of international law.

In a statement following a conference call by the heads of the leading industrial nations including Boris Johnson, they called on President Putin to withdraw his forces.

‘This crisis is a serious threat to the rules-based international order, with ramifications well beyond Europe,’ the said in a joint statement.

‘There is no justification for changing internationally recognised borders by force. This has fundamentally changed the Euro/Atlantic security situation.

‘President Putin has re-introduced war to the European continent. He has put himself on the wrong side of history.

‘We call on the Russian Federation to stop the bloodshed, to immediately de-escalate and to withdraw its forces from Ukraine.’

