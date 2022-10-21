The former prime minister resigned in July after numerous scandals, pathing the way for Liz Truss to become the shortest-serving prime minister in history.

When he stood down, Mr Johnson referred to himself as being like Cincinnatus – a Roman statesman who returned to farming after leading the charge against invading forces, only to return to power for a second term.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. Both are viewed as contenders to replace Liz Truss, alongside Penny Mordaunt. Picture: PA

According to Guido Fawkes, more than 50 MPs have already thrown their weight behind Mr Johnson.

But casting our minds back to July, when Mr Johnson resigned, Hampshire Conservatives openly welcomed his departure, saying that he had ‘lost the trust’ of the party and that it was the right decision for him to go.

Gosport MP Dame Caroline Dinenage – who submitted a letter of no confidence in Mr Johnson – said: ‘It’s the right decision, the PM has lost the trust and respect of the parliamentary party.

‘We need to find a new leader as soon as practically possible, to get on with the job of steering our nation through the enormous challenges we face.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flick Drummond, Tory MP for Meon Valley, added: ‘I am pleased Boris Johnson is to resign. I told the chief whip I had no confidence in the prime minister and I asked him to convey my view that he should resign.

‘We should be proud of what the government has achieved so far. We have got Brexit done, weathered the pandemic, given international leadership to thwart Russian aggression and we have delivered on our manifesto.

‘It is disappointing the prime minister has had to go in these circumstances but it is right he has done so.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fareham MP Suella Braverman, who served as attorney general under Mr Johnson and subsequently was Liz Truss’ home secretary, told Peston on ITV that Mr Johnson had handled things ‘appalingly’.

She said: ‘The balance has tipped now in favour of saying that the prime minister – it pains me to say it – but it’s time to go.’

At the time of publication, no local MPs have given their backing to Boris Johnson.