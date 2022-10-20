Earlier today, Ms Truss gave a statement outside 10 Downing Street where she confirmed she would be resigning as prime minister.

After speaking with King Charles III, she will remain in her post until a successor is found – which will be within the next week.

Prime Minister Liz Truss making her resignation statement outside 10 Downing Street. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

In her statement, she said: ‘This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We’ve agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week.

‘This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plan and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security. I will remain as prime minister until a successor has been chosen.’

Conservative members say she has made the ‘right decision’ in stepping down, but have voiced concerns about the short-term future.

Leader of Fareham Borough Council, Councillor Sean Woodward, said: ‘I am not at all surprised by the announcement.

Leader of Fareham Borough Council, Councillor Sean Woodward, says Liz Truss had 'no alternative' but to resign. Picture: Keith Woodland (140521-262)

‘It has been quite chaotic in Westminster as of late, and the attitude of the parliamentary party is almost entirely against her.

‘She had no alternative but to resign – I just hope Conservative members get more of a say in choosing the next party leader.’

Conservative leader in Gosport, Cllr Graham Burgess, voted for Rishi Sunak in the last leadership contest.

‘Ms Truss simply doesn’t have the backing of the MPs,’ he said.

Cllr Graham Burgess insists the 'bickering' among Conservative MPs must come to an end. Picture: Sarah Standing (060522-3527)

‘We have to stop all this bickering going on in the House of Commons, otherwise we stand no chance of getting any stability.

‘But we are in the midst of a five-year term and if we can get a prime minister who can turn things around and get the MPs to actually act as a unit, we will get things sorted.’

Lasting 44 days in office, Ms Truss’ tenure is the shortest of any prime minister – beating George Canning, who died in August 1827 after 119 days on the job.

Meon Valley MP Flick Drummond says Liz Truss 'lost her authority'. Picture: Contributed

Her premiership was also shorter than her leadership campaign, where she received backing from Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt and Fareham MP Suella Braverman.

The latter resigned yesterday after sending a government email from her personal address.

Conservative MP for Meon Valley, Flick Drummond, said: ‘I agree it was time for Ms Truss to step down. Unfortunately, over the last few days, she lost her authority and MPs felt she could not continue.

‘The party needs to regroup behind a new leader as quickly as possible and continue the work of stabilising the country’s finances and supporting people through the cost-of-living crisis. The war in Ukraine also looms large. These are difficult times.

‘What cannot happen again is what we have witnessed over the last few days. Good government comes from unity of purpose. I urge all my colleagues to concentrate on what unites us as Conservatives. I believe that has been a tremendous force for good in our country.’

Meanwhile, Ms Mordaunt remained in her position as leader of the House of Commons – and there is now heavy speculation about her throwing her hat into the ring for the upcoming leadership contest.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Gerald Vernon-Jackson, met with Secretary of State for Transport Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP at the weekend - but says Britain has become a global 'laughing stock'. Picture: Mike Cooter (151022)

Both she and Mrs Braverman have been approached by The News for comment.

There have been some rumblings in Westminster about a potential general election, and while Conservatives seem apprehensive, opposition parties are practically licking their lips at the prospect.

Throughout Westminster, there are a handful of Tories who believe a general election would give them more time to regroup.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Liberal Democrat Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, says Britain has become a ‘laughing stock’ as a result of Ms Truss’ leadership.

‘She had to go – she was completely incompetent,’ he said.

‘Britain has become the laughing stock of the world thanks to this appalling government. She should never have been made prime minister.

‘I would much prefer a general election because the whole government is in crisis, it has shown its true colours and for the sake of the people we need stability.’

Labour MP for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, added: ‘The Conservative Party has shown it no longer has a mandate to govern.

‘After 12 years of Tory failure, Portsmouth and the country deserve so much better than this revolving door of chaos. In the last few years, the Tories have set record-high taxation, trashed our institutions and created a cost-of-living crisis.

‘Now, they have crashed the economy so badly that people are facing £500 a month extra on their mortgages.

‘The Tories cannot respond to their latest shambles by yet again simply clicking their fingers and shuffling the people at the top without the consent of the British people. They do not have a mandate to put the country through yet another experiment.

‘The British public deserve a proper say on the country's future. They must have the chance to compare the Tories’ chaos with Labour’s plans to sort out their mess, grow the economy for working people and rebuild the country for the fairer, greener future Portsmouth deserves.

‘We must have a chance at a fresh start. We need a general election - now.’

The race to be the next leader of the Conservative party and prime minister will be completed by Friday, October 28.

Following concerns that it would be a parliamentary vote, party members are now expected to be able to cast their votes for their preferred candidates.