Huge news as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called for a general election this summer.

Rishi Sunak has called for a general election for July 4, 2024, following a huge announcement at 5pm today (May 22). The announcement comes as people have been speculating all day about a snap poll. Speculation about the announcement mounted in Westminster as Cabinet ministers were summoned for an unusually timed meeting, with Defence Secretary Grant Shapps and Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron cutting short foreign trips to attend.

The announcement came at the end of a cabinet meeting at No 10 Downing Street which is believed to be where he was informing ministers of the confirmed election date.

It comes after the Tory leader declared inflation was “back to normal” in a “major milestone” for the country, following official figures showing inflation slowed to 2.3 per cent in April.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a general election on July 4th. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

In his speech, Rishi Sunak said: “In the last five years our country has fought through the most challenging times.

“I have never been prouder to be British.

“I have never and will never leave the people of this country to face the darkest hour alone.

“This morning it was confirmed that inflation is back to normal - this is proof that the plans and priorities I set out are working.

“You must choose in this election who has that plan, who is prepared to take the bold action necessary to secure a better future for our country and our children. I cannot and will not claim that we have got everything right, no government can, but I am proud of what we have achieved together.