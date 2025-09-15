Bringing healthcare closer to home: Portsmouth selected for pilot scheme

BUSINESS ROADSHOWS: Solent Freeport is hosting five regional roadshows in the autumn to find out what help and support the region’s businesses need and to hear about growth ambitions

Portsmouth could soon benefit from a government scheme bringing healthcare straight to residents’ doorsteps.

Portsmouth has been named as one of the first 43 areas across England to benefit from the National Neighbourhood Health Implementation Programme (NNHIP).

The programme, launched by NHS England and the Department of Health and Social Care, aims to bring care closer to home. Local services will be joined up so residents can access the support they need in their own communities.

It builds on neighbourhood initiatives already underway in the city. In Paulsgrove, for example, the council, NHS services, schools, churches, playgroups and local groups are working together to ensure residents help shape the care they receive.

Dr Linda Collie, clinical director for Portsmouth at NHS Hampshire and Isle of Wight, said: “General practice is central to delivering care within our communities and this programme is an opportunity to work more closely with our partners across health and care to deliver a more joined-up, preventative approach at neighbourhood level, with more support available locally.”

James Roach, director of primary and local care at NHS Hampshire and Isle of Wight, said: “Being selected for this programme demonstrates the fantastic work already taking part in Portsmouth to focus on prevention and bring care closer to people’s homes. This is a key part of the new NHS ten year plan to build a health service fit for the future. The programme will bring further support for local partners who are working together with our communities to go further and shape health services around their needs.”

Councillor Matthew Winnington, Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet member for community wellbeing, health and care, said the scheme “supports our ambition for joined-up health and care services which meet the needs of local people, especially those that need it most, and will give us an opportunity to work further with our communities to implement new ideas and solutions”.

Labour MP for Portsmouth North Amanda Martin described the news as a “huge boost for local residents”.

The NNHIP is part of the Labour Government’s Ten Year Health Plan, which promises a shift from hospital-based care to community-led services. Each of the 43 pilot areas will be assigned a programme lead to coordinate local services and set up a neighbourhood health team.

These teams will bring together community nurses, hospital doctors, social care workers, pharmacists, dentists, optometrists, paramedics, social prescribers, local authorities and voluntary organisations.

The goal is to provide easier access to diagnostics, mental health support, outpatients, post-op care, rehabilitation, nursing and social care.

It also aims to prevent unnecessary hospital visits and spare people the frustration of being passed around the system. It will initially focus on those living with long-term conditions.

Ms Martin added: “Across the country, waiting lists are falling and the number of appointments are rising. But as we build our NHS fit for the future, we know that we need to see more care closer to home and that’s why I’m so pleased that our community will feel the benefit.”