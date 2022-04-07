Britain's efforts to remove 'harmful trade irritants' between UK and US ramp up says minister Penny Mordaunt
TRADE minister Penny Mordaunt is continuing her efforts to strike a lucrative business deal between the UK and America.
By Tom Cotterill
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 3:55 pm
The Portsmouth North MP, who last year toured southern states in the USA, insisted work was still being carried out to get rid of the bureaucratic red tape hampering efforts post- Brexit .
Responding to a written parliamentary question, Ms Mordaunt said the UK and US have ‘worked together to remove harmful trade irritants’, which she hopes could help bolster trade for manufacturers in Portsmouth and the wider UK.
She added: ‘It is a government priority to make UK-US trade easier, quicker and more cost effective.’