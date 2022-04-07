The Portsmouth North MP, who last year toured southern states in the USA, insisted work was still being carried out to get rid of the bureaucratic red tape hampering efforts post- Brexit .

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Responding to a written parliamentary question, Ms Mordaunt said the UK and US have ‘worked together to remove harmful trade irritants’, which she hopes could help bolster trade for manufacturers in Portsmouth and the wider UK.

She added: ‘It is a government priority to make UK-US trade easier, quicker and more cost effective.’