Young people in Stamshaw are set to benefit from a new youth hub being built in the grounds of a popular adventure playground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth City Council held a groundbreaking event on Monday, July 14 to mark the beginning of construction of the multi-purpose, educational space for young people.

Stamshaw adventure playground already provides free fun activities for children up to 13 years old. As previously reported by The News, the council received a donation of £500,000 from BAE Systems to create this new facility, which is set to open in early 2026 and will offer services primarily aimed at those aged between 14 and 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the day, it will offer those not in employment, education or training access to a range of educational services, advice, and support from a careers adviser and local experts, including the council's employability team.

There is potential for other providers, including BAE Systems, to deliver science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) and careers sessions, to make the best use of the new facility. In the evening, the hub will host a youth club offering a wide range of activities.

The youth club will be built at the site of the popular adventure playground | PCC

The council has worked with users of the playground as well as nearby residents to understand their views on what is required. The new building, being constructed by DM Habens, will be located at the south end of Stamshaw playground and is designed to be environmentally friendly and to sit on the existing site with limited impact on neighbouring land.

Roxy, 17, has been attending the adventure playground since she was four. She said: "I'm studying at college at the moment and would like to join the army as a driver. I want to help people and work at something I enjoy. It's rewarding being part of the playground and making things better for younger people."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: "This is a big step forward for the project and I'm looking forward to seeing the hub when it is completed. I'm sure this new facility will play a big part in making sure our young people are equipped with all the skills they need to be successful in the future."

The youth club will be built at the site of the popular adventure playground | PCC

Scott Jamieson, managing director of defence solutions at BAE Systems, said: “It’s exciting to see this community project break ground and move into its next phase. A huge amount of effort has gone into getting to this point and the result will be a space that delivers real impact for young people in Portsmouth.

“At BAE Systems we’re deeply committed to supporting the local community and we’re proud to play a part in bringing this project to life. We look forward to seeing the facility open its doors next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are four council-run youth clubs and additional projects in the city, including the current Stamshaw youth club. They offer a range of fun activities for children aged between 11 and 19 years.

Activities and times vary from youth club to youth club, but all are generally open evenings Monday to Friday, and some offer daytime sessions for young people who are not in education, employment or training. https://www.pycportsmouth.co.uk/youth