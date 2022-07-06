The former Health Secretary and Chancellor of the Exchequer submitted their letters of resignation to the prime minister yesterday (June 6) as they expressed a lack of confidence in Boris Johnson’s leadership following a scandal involving former deputy chief whip, Chris Pincher.

The Conservative whip stepped down from his role on June 30 after allegations that he groped two men at a London club in a drunken state.

Rishi Sunak has resigned from his position as Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Following on from the resignation of Mr Sunak and Mr Javid, many other Conservative cabinet ministers have also handed in their letters of resignation.

But who has decided to leave Boris Johnson’s cabinet and who has stated that they will remain loyal to the cabinet?

Here's everything you need to know:

Who has resigned so far?

-Rishi Sunak, resigned as Chancellor of the Exchequer

-Sajid Javid, resigned as Health Secretary

-Will Quince, resigned as children and families minister

-Robin Walker, resigned as schools minister

-John Glen, resigned as treasury minister

-Alex Chalk, resigned as Solicitor General

-Bim Afolami, resigned as Tory vice chair

-Saqib Bhatti, resigned as parliamentary private secretary to the Health Secretary

-Jonathan Gullis, resigned as parliamentary private secretary to the Northern Ireland secretary

-Andrew Murrison, resigned as trade envoy to Morocco

-Nicola Richards, resigned as parliamentary private secretary for the Department for Transport

-Virginia Crosbie, resigned as parliamentary private secretary at the Welsh Office

-Theo Clarke, resigned as trade envoy to Kenya

-Laura Trott, resigned as parliamentary private secretary in the Department of Transport

-Felicity Buchan, resigned as parliamentary private secretary in the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

-Victoria Atkins, resigned as justice minister.

Who has announced that they are staying?

-Nadine Dorries, Culture Secretary, who said: ‘I’m not sure anyone actually doubted this, however, I am 100 behind @BorisJohnson the PM who consistently gets all the big decisions right.’

-Jacob Rees-Mogg, Brexit opportunities minister, who said that it was “business as usual, he has got a job to do’.

-Michael Gove, Housing Secretary

-Priti Patel, Home Secretary

-Ben Wallace, Defence Secretary

-Liz Truss, Foreign Secretary

-Dominic Raab, Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice. A spokesperson said Mr Raab is ‘loyal to the prime minister’.

-Alister Jack, Scotland Secretary, who said: “I fully support the Prime Minister. I am sorry to see good colleagues resign, but we have a big job of work to do, and that’s what we’re getting on with.”

-Kwasi Kwarteng, Business Secretary

-Therese Coffey, Secretary of State at the Department for Work and Pensions

-Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary

-Brandon Lewis, Northern Ireland Secretary

-Baroness Evans, Lord Privy Seal, and Leader of the House of Lords

-Simon Hart, Wales Secretary

-Anne-Marie Trevelyan, International Trade Secretary

-Suella Braverman, Attorney General

-Alok Sharma, Cabinet minister

-Chris Heaton-Harris, Chief whip

-Michael Ellis, Cabinet minister

-Simon Clarke, Chief Secretary to the Treasury

-Conor Burns, Minister of State in the Northern Ireland Office.

Who has been given a new job within the cabinet?

-Nadhim Zahawi, the former education secretary has been appointed chancellor, replacing Mr Sunak

-Steve Barclay, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and minister for the Cabinet Office, has been promoted to health secretary, replacing Mr Javid

-Michelle Donelan, education minister, replaces Mr Zahawi as education secretary.

Who is yet to state where they stand?

-George Eustice, Environment Secretary Nigel Adams, Minister without portfolio

-Nigel Adams, Minister without portfolio

-Kit Malthouse, Police minister