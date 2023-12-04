A city councillor has been called on to resign for his “disappointing” attendance record – which stands at 27 per cent.

Members of the Portsmouth Independent Party (PIP) have called for Conservative Councillor Daniel Wemyss to resign for his low attendance. In August, the Hilsea ward member was asked to apologise for bullying another councillor. The council previously stated that there was evidence indicating a breach of the code of conduct.

Cllr George Madgwick said: “As soon as that bullying complaint got upheld he’s just disappeared from the radar, I think he’s turned up to one meeting since then. His term ends in May, I don’t think he’s going to re-stand so I think he’s just taking the money and getting on with his other job. Once your attendance gets down to 50 per cent that’s pretty bad, when you stop turning up to full councils people start noticing it.

“I know that his term ends in May but what he should be doing is stepping down if he’s not turning up to meetings or being there for the residents.”

Portsmouth City Council councillor Daniel Wemyss

Fellow PIP cllr Russell Simpson added: “I find Cllr Wemyss’s attendance very disappointing, not only as a fellow Hilsea Cllr but as a resident of Hilsea. We fund his allowance which pays for meetings that should be attended as well as supporting residents with any case work. In an ideal world, I feel that allowance should be refunded or any remaining should be put in Hilsea’s Community Infrastructure Levy fund, morally, that’s the right thing to do.”