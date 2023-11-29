The government has put Portsmouth City Council in an “outrageous position” by not granting them powers to remove unauthorised encampments more quickly, a councillor said.

Councillors noted a report today detailing the costs incurred by unauthorised encampments pitched by members of the Gypsy, Roma and Traveller (GRT) communities across the city. Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, cabinet member for transport, said there’s “no level playing field” when comparing the powers of private and public landowners.

“If there’s an illegal encampment on private land it’s very easy to remove, if there’s one on public land like Southsea common or Milton common it takes much much longer,” he said. “That is an outrageous position for this government to put us in where we are left having to pick up large bills because the government won’t give us the powers to act as any other private landlord. It’s an absolute disgrace and the government really needs to get their fingers out and get this sorted.

“The police have got a bit more backbone recently and therefore are prepared to use some of the legal powers they have – their failure to do so in the past has been very disappointing.”

A group of Travellers set up camp at King George Playing Field in September Picture: National World

Since 2017, there have been 109 encampments across 46 locations within the city, with an additional 12 on Havant land owned by the council. Work to prevent illegal encampments each year is estimated to cost £44,394, which covers community warden patrols that check vulnerable sites for signs of access—equivalent to a full-time community warden salary.

But council leader Steve Pitt said the council does receive criticism for “not doing enough to prevent people accessing our land”. He said there is “increasing persistence” in people trying to gain access with locks being cut, boulders being towed away by 4x4s and “even more significant vehicles”. He added there was an instance where acid was presumably used to partially melt a lock so it was easier to cut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he said that it’s not fair that everyone in the GRT community “gets branded exactly the same way”. “There are some people who do not respect the land that they’ve managed to access but some do, and I think it’s proportionate to reflect that,” he added.