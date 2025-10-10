A councillor has said more needs to be done by police to tackle speeding and anti-social driving behaviour across Fareham.

Councillor Pal Hayre (Con, Stubbington Ward) has asked fellow councillors to support her in asking for more measures to be put in place to tackle speeding and excessive noise from motorbikes and modified cars.

She said: “Residents have a right to enjoy peace and quiet in their homes and feel safe.”

She told members at a Fareham Borough Council meeting on October 9 that residents, particularly in residential and suburban areas, are raising the issues week in and week out.

She said: “There is a clear and growing concern across Fareham regarding speeding vehicles and antisocial driving.

“The excessive noise from motorbikes and modified cars, especially those with exhausts deliberately altered to produce loud popping and banging sounds.

“It is disturbing people’s sleep, poses a danger to pedestrians, wildlife, cyclists, and other road users. It is a clear risk to public safety and a real erosion of our community’s wellbeing.”

Her motion will be referred to a future executive meeting for discussion and a decision.

It asks that the council leader writes to the Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones and MPs in seeking a more robust response to the issues.

It calls for the issue to be a priority within the borough and requests the Hampshire Constabulary, local authorities, and community partners increase visible enforcement with targeted interventions in problem areas.

Cllr Hayre said: “Our local police force under the leadership of our excellent Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones do an incredible job under increasingly difficult circumstances.

“Nothing in this motion is intended to undermine or criticise their commitment, quality of their work or their professionalism.

“But we must also be honest about the situation we face.”

Earlier in the meeting, executive member for health and public protection, Councillor Joanne Burton said last weekend the police started Operation Divert using marked and unmarked patrol cars, motorbikes and drones.

“We may not see the police in action, but work continues behind the scenes.”

Before the meeting, Fareham Liberal Democrats’ leader, Councillor David Hamilton (Wallington and Downend) said anti-social driving and speeding has been a significant issue for residents and he welcomed the latest police initiative.