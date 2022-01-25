Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, single-use and reusable face masks have plagued the environment.

Despite their necessity for humanity, they have plagued wildlife and become strewn across beaches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man runs past a discarded face mask. Picture: Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

On Thursday, face masks will no longer be compulsory in public spaces, after the government reviewed its plan B measures for combatting coronavirus.

The issue has slowed down as of late, but Bianca Carr, co-founder of the Final Straw Foundation, is worried about what the end of the restrictions will bring.

She said: 'At the start of the pandemic we saw face masks everywhere, from the streets to in gutters and plenty washing up on our beaches.

'That slowed down as time went on, but with the restrictions being eased we could well see people getting rid of their face masks.

'The people with spares are obviously going to put them in the bin, but there will still be face masks falling out of people's pockets and some people even purposefully littering them.'

Face masks have already no longer required in secondary school classrooms, a decision that came to the delight of students.

However, they will remain compulsory on TfL services such as the London Underground.

But there are additional fears about the impact of the discarded face masks on our wildlife.

Boarlets, gulls, hedgehogs and other Hampshire creatures can find themselves in perilous situations due to face masks not being disposed of properly.

Bianca said: 'Face masks have been an environmental nightmare, and something we tend not to realise is the impact they have on wildlife.

'I have seen hedgehogs that are tied up and being choked by the strings on disposable masks, it's absolutely heartbreaking. They're so much more dangerous to them than we might realise.

'These face masks aren't going anywhere - so it's really important that we dispose of them properly.

'If you're binning a face covering then cut the strings with a pair of scissors - that will go a long way towards solving the problem.'

Hampshire County Council was also approached for comment.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron