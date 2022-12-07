Campaigning Waspi women win further support from Portsmouth City Council

Councillors unanimously agreed to support a Labour motion calling on the government to produce an 'immediate compensation package' and backed the Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) campaign at Tuesday's full council meeting. A similar motion was also passed in 2016.

They said the 'injustice' had a 'profound effect' on thousands of people in the city with women left in poverty, a reduction in the number of volunteers and an impact on the economy through reduced spending power.

Waspi campaigners in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth

'Successive governments of all colours have failed to address the burden of inequality handed down to women born in the 1950s,' the motion's proposer George Fielding said.

Last year, the Parliamentary Ombudsman ruled the government had been too slow in informing those who would be affected.

Speaking at Tuesday's meeting, Solent Waspi member Kathryn Rimmington said this was a 'vindication' of concerns raised by the campaign but criticised the lack of response from the government.

'It is difficult to accept state pension age equality as the destination when it has not been integral to the journey,' she said. 'Yet we have accepted equalisation of state pension ages and are not asking for the women’s state pension age to go back to 60.

'What we seek is compensation for the abject failure to communicate life-impacting changes to a cohort of women least equipped to withstand the financial shock, without adequate warning.'

Solent Waspi has been supported by the Portsmouth Pensioners' Association which said many women had lost tens of thousands of pounds.