In the past 48 hours, numerous Tory cabinet members have handed in their letters of resignation following a scandal involving former deputy chief whip, Chris Pincher.

Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak submitted their letters of resignation to the prime minister on June 5, with many other cabinet members following suit including Will Quince and Bim Afolami.

Boris Johnson will step down as Conservative leader today, according to reports.

Early morning reports have claimed that the prime minister is set to resign following numerous resignations from cabinet members.

It’s understood the prime minister has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party conference in October, a Number 10 source said.

But can Boris quit as Conservative leader but remain as prime minister?

Here’s everything you need to know:

Over the past two days, numerous Tory MPs have resigned from their positions, with Mr Johnson stating in Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday that he will not be standing down as prime minister.

However, reports have claimed today that the prime minister will stand down from his role following backlash from existing party members.

If the prime minister hands in his letter of resignation today as expected, he will stay on as caretaker prime minister until October 2022, with a new leader set to be installed in time for the party’s annual conference.

The prime minister narrowly survived a vote of confidence among Tory MPs last month, with 211 MPs voting for the prime minister, compared to 148 votes against.

However, this result meant 59 per cent of Conservative MPs backed Mr Johnson, with 41 per cent voting against him.

What will happen if Boris Johnson resigns?

Following the prime minister’s resignation, a leadership contest will be held to decide his replacement.

The 1922 Committee would set the timetable for the contest and to take part in the race, a Tory MP has to be nominated by at least eight colleagues.

If more than two MPs put themselves forward for the role and secure enough nominations, a series of secret ballots will be held to decide who will get the position.

The individual who receives the fewest number of votes will be eliminated after every round until two candidates remain.

When two MPs are left in the race for prime minister, party members will be able to make their final choice before a deadline set by the 1922 Committee.

The winner will then become Conservative Party leader and prime minister.

Who could replace Boris Johnson?

According to Betfair Exchange, Penny Mordaunt is the favourite to take over as prime minister.

The current odds are as follows:

Penny Mordaunt: 5/1

Rishi Sunak: 6/1

Ben Wallace: 13/2 (was 9/1 on Wednesday)

Liz Truss: 8/1

Sajid Javid: 9/1

Nadhim Zahawi: 10/1

Jeremy Hunt: 13/1

Tom Tugendhat: 15/1