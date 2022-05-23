Cash granted to push ahead with plans for new railway station at Welborne

Fareham Borough Council has received £145,000 from the government to move forward with plans for a new stop on the Botley line.

The potential for a new rail link has always been considered for Welborne. In 2017 Network Rail carried out a feasibility study to identify the most suitable site.

The findings of the study were described by the developers and council bosses as ‘encouraging’ and ‘extremely promising’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A CGI illustration of the proposed Welborne garden village

Councillor Simon Martin, executive member for planning and development, said: ‘While we are a long way off a railway station actually being built at Welborne, we remain keen to pursue its potential because of the huge benefits it would bring to the residents of Welborne.

‘Being supported by grant funding from the government means that we can move this process forward without risk of impact on other council services.

‘The main benefit is sustainability, we’re trying to reduce traffic, encourage sustainable transport - we’re looking at a net-zero position.

‘We have a responsibility to reduce traffic going into Portsmouth and Southampton - if we can do that with a good modern service that’s got to be a positive.’

Sean Woodward, leader of the council added: 'Welborne is a £2bn project with a massive infrastructure investment as part of it.

'We've ensured there is land reserved for a station should it go ahead.

'We know it's viable and the government is obviously keen that we get on and test and plan for the provision of a railway station.

'There will be 6,000 new jobs in Welborne as well as 6,000 new homes over the next 25 years but of course, not everybody works where they live so we do need other forms of transport.'

The government granted £65,000 to develop a business case which will look at potential costs, passenger demand along with the wider benefits of the station.

In addition to this, £80,000 was granted to the council as capacity funding to help the council deliver the scheme.