Christmastime can often leave waste bins overflowing with wrapping paper and gift boxes.

With bank holidays falling in the week between Christmas and New Year, it could be hard to keep track of waste collection dates in Portsmouth this year.

So to make life easier, we have put together a round-up of when waste collections will take place in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas this festive season.

There will be changes to rubbish bin collections over the Christmas and New Year period

Portsmouth City Council

During the holiday period, there will be some changes to rubbish, recycling, and food waste collection dates to allow for the bank holidays.

Collection dates will now be as follows:

Wednesday 25 December 2024 (Christmas Day) - changed to Friday 27 December 2024

Thursday 26 December 2024 (Boxing Day) - changed to Saturday 28 December 2024

Friday 27 December 2024- changed to Monday 30 December 2024

Monday 30 December 2024 - changed to Tuesday 31 December 2024

Tuesday 31 December 2024 - changed to Thursday 2 January 2025

Wednesday 1 January 2025 - changed to Friday 3 January 2025

Thursday 2 January 2025 - changed to Saturday 4 January 2025

Friday 3 January 2025 - changed to Monday 6 January 2025

Monday 6 January 2025 - changed to Tuesday 7 January 2025

Tuesday 7 January 2025 - changed to Wednesday 8 January 2025

Wednesday 8 January 2025 - changed to Thursday 9 January 2025

Thursday 9 January 2025 - changed to Friday 10 January 2025

Friday 10 January 2025 - changed to Saturday 11 January 2025

Residents have been asked to place their rubbish and recycling outside by 7am on their collection dates but you can visit the household waste recycling centre In Port Solent if you miss the collection. The centre is open seven days a week except for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day - book your slot here.

To find your waste collection day, please visit Portsmouth City Council website.

There will be other changes to the following services:

Green waste collections will be suspended for two weeks and be paused from December 23 2024 and resume on January 6 2025.

Bulky waste collection will be suspended for three weeks, from December 18 2024 and resume on January 14 2025. Call 023 9284 1105 from 6 January 2024 for a free bulky waste collection.

During the week of December 23, healthcare waste collections will be on Friday, December 27 2024, Thursday, January 2 2025 and Wednesday, January 8 2025. Collections will resume as normal the week of January 13 2025.

Recycling centres will be open | JPI Media

Havant Borough Council

During the holiday period, there will be some changes to rubbish, recycling, and food waste collection dates to allow for the bank holidays.

Collection dates will now be as follows:

Residents have been asked to place their rubbish and recycling outside by 7am on their collection dates. In the unlikely event crews miss the collection of your bin (on your revised day) you will have until 4pm the next working day to report it. Report a missed bin collection online, by calling 023 9244 6019 or emailing [email protected].

To find your bin collection date, see here.

Hampshire’s recycling centres will also be open - though not on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day. You can book your slot here.

There will be changes to the following services:

Clinical Waste - Wednesday 25 December (changed to Friday 27 December); Thursday 26 December ((changed to Saturday 28 December); Wednesday 1 January (changed to Thursday 2 January); Thursday 2 January ((changed to Friday 3 January).

Garden waste service will be suspended between Monday 23 December – Friday 3 January 2025. Real Christmas trees can be placed into your brown-lidded garden waste bin if the tree is cut into pieces, no larger than 7.5cm in diameter, and 60cm in length.

The bulky waste collection service is suspended between Monday 23 December – Friday 3 January 2025.

Christmas and New Year bin collection times | UGC

Gosport Borough Council

During the holiday period, there will be some changes to rubbish, recycling, and food waste collection dates to allow for the bank holidays.

Collection dates will now be as follows:

Wednesday 25 December 2024 (Christmas Day) - changed to Thursday 26 December 2024 (Boxing Day)

Thursday 26 December 2024 (Boxing Day) - changed to Friday 27 December 2024

Friday 27 December 2024 - changed to Saturday 28 December 2024

Monday 30 December 2024 - normal

Tuesday 31 December 2024 - normal

Wednesday 1 January 2025 - changed to Thursday 2 January 2025

Thursday 2 January 2025 - changed to Friday 3 January 2025

Friday 3 January 2025 - changed to Saturday 4 January 2025

Monday 6 January 2025 - normal

To find your bin collection date, see here.

Hampshire’s recycling centres will also be open - though not on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day. You can book your slot here.

Changes are being made to bin collections | Ealing Council/LDRS

Fareham Borough Council

During the holiday period, there will be some changes to rubbish, recycling, and food waste collection dates to allow for the bank holidays.

Collection dates will now be as follows:

For Recycle bin

Wednesday 25 December 2024 (Christmas Day) - changed to Friday 27 December 2024

Thursday 26 December 2024 (Boxing Day) - changed to Friday 27 December 2024

Friday 27 December 2024- changed to Monday 30 December 2024

Monday 30 December 2024 - changed to Tuesday 31 December 2024

Tuesday 31 December 2024 - normal

Wednesday 1 January 2025 - changed to Thursday 2 January 2025

Thursday 2 January 2025 - changed to Friday 3 January 2025

Friday 3 January 2025 - normal

For Refuse bin

To find your bin collection date see here

There will be changes to the following services:

Garden waste collections will stop in the East on Friday 13 December and will re-start on Monday 6 January 2025.

Garden waste collections will stop in the West on 20 December and will re-start on Monday 13 January 2025.

One Christmas tree will be collected for free from all households between 6 and 17 January, on your normal recycling day only. It should be left whole, next to your recycling bin. Outside this period, Christmas trees will only be collected by the garden waste collection service.

Hampshire’s recycling centres will also be open - though not on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day. You can book your slot here.

Bin collections are changing over the Christmas break

Winchester City Council

During the holiday period, there will be some changes to rubbish, recycling, and food waste collection dates to allow for the bank holidays.

Collection dates will now be as follows:

A full calendar listing dates of all other services can also be found here: www.winchester.gov.uk/waste-recycling/christmas-waste-collections

To find your bin collection date see here

Between 13 and 20 January, the council can collect real Christmas trees from all properties. If you’d like us to collect your real Christmas tree, you must remove it from its pot and strip it of all decorations. If your tree is over 5 feet tall, you’ll need to cut it into smaller pieces.

Hampshire’s recycling centres will also be open - though not on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day. You can book your slot here.

East Hampshire District Council

During the holiday period, there will be some changes to rubbish, recycling, and food waste collection dates to allow for the bank holidays.

Collection dates will now be as follows:

To find your bin collection date see here

There will be changes to the following services:

The garden waste service will be suspended from Monday 23 December and restart on Monday 6 January 2025.

If you have a real Christmas tree and you're using the service, it will be collected on your first collection in the new year. Trees over 6ft tall should be cut into smaller pieces that can be lifted by one person.

There will be no change to clinical waste collections