City councillors pause on West Bank twinning amid calls for more information

Portsmouth Civic Offices

Portsmouth city councillors have postponed a decision to twin the city with Birzeit, a town in the West Bank, saying more time is needed to explore options.

The proposal to twin with Birzeit was brought to the council’s twinning advisory group following what officers described as “specialist advice”. They said the move would balance Portsmouth’s long-standing relationship with Haifa, an Israeli port city twinned with Portsmouth since 1963.

But some councillors voiced doubts about the choice and the timing, given the heightened tensions in the region.

Councillor Russell Simpson said it was important the council “do this right”. He suggested the outcome of the meeting might have been different “a few months ago”, when there was hope the situation in Gaza was easing following a ceasefire.

He pointed out the proposal itself noted that the twinning was “unlikely to support economic development, trade, investment or education”, and questioned whether Birzeit was “the right place” for such a relationship.

Officers acknowledged that while Birzeit is not a port city, as those are located in Gaza, it had other strengths. These included a “significant” university and a “state-of-the-art museum”, both of which they said could benefit Portsmouth culturally and academically.

They added that in December, the full council had agreed that any new twinning partner should be located in a more “settled place”.

Labour group leader Councillor Charlotte Gerada backed the proposal, describing Birzeit as a “really good option”. She praised the town’s “multicultural” character and noted its annual UNESCO heritage event was “no mean feat”.

However, councillors Jazon Fazackarley, Emily Strudwick and Russell Simpson urged caution and called for a deferral. They said they wanted more time to consider other towns in the West Bank, such as Jericho.

Cllr Fazackarley, who also serves as Lord Mayor, emphasised that “we’re not against this”, but insisted “more information” was needed before making a final decision. He added the delay was not expected to be long.

Birzeit, located north of Ramallah, is known for its university and historic sites, with buildings dating back to the Mamluk and Ottoman periods. It is also home to a mainly Christian population and three churches representing Greek Orthodox, Roman Catholic, and denominations.

The council is expected to revisit the proposal once further options have been reviewed.