City MPs speak out as WASPI women challenge government stance

Solent WASPI Westminster demo October 2024

Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin has urged the Government to find other ways to support WASPI women as campaigners prepare to protest at the Labour Party South East Regional Conference this weekend.

The Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) campaign is fighting for compensation for 1950s-born women who were affected by changes to the state pension age.

This left many women in financial hardship and uncertainty, forcing many to rethink retirement plans.

Their protest comes after the Government rejected a report from the Parliamentary & Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) in December 2023. The report found that the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) failed to properly inform women about the changes.

While the Government admitted it made mistakes, it refused to pay compensation, claiming most of the women already knew about the changes.

WASPI strongly disagrees, calling the decision unfair and unlawful. On 24 February, the group launched legal action against the Government, arguing its decision breaks legal principles. To support their case, they set up a Crowdjustice campaign, which raised £75,000 on the first day.

Campaigners are now asking Labour Party members to push the Government to resolve the issue. WASPI coordinators Shelagh Simmons and Gill Saul said in a joint statement: “The Government has accepted that 1950s-born women are victims of maladministration, but it now says none of us suffered any injustice. We believe this is not only untrue but legally wrong.”

“Scores of MPs across all parties have expressed outrage at the Government’s decision to ignore the independent Ombudsman and refuse compensation despite it clearly being owed. But ministers refuse to listen to their own MPs, and as such we are forced to take to the courts to obtain justice.”

MP Amanda Martin has spoken in support of the campaign, stating she shares the disappointment with WASPI women towards the government’s decision.

“While I can understand some of the reasons put forth by the government, particularly in terms of the fiscal constraints and priorities, I believe that the situation requires a sensitive and just approach. It is essential that the government continues to engage constructively with the WASPI campaign and other affected parties to explore potential avenues for redress.

“While financial compensation may not have been forthcoming at this stage, I urge the government to consider other forms of support and recognition for those who have been affected. The pursuit of fairness and justice in this matter is crucial, and I am committed to advocating for solutions that address the concerns of the WASPI women.”

Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth South added: “Campaigners were waiting far too long for clarity from previous governments, and I know this will have been a difficult decision for the Minister to make.

“Despite inheriting the worst economic circumstances in my lifetime, I am pleased by the actions the government has taken to fight for women, and for pensioners, including through the triple lock increasing the state pension of millions by over £470 this year and up to £1,900 over the course of this parliament.

“I recently met with a leading campaigner in the WASPI group to hear their thoughts and concerns. I will continue to do what I can to ensure the views of Portsmouth people are heard in Parliament”.