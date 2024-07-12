Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents have been invited to “shape the future of Portsmouth” by sharing their views on the blueprint which will be used to guide the future development of the city.

Portsmouth City Council have prepared a new draft Local Plan which sets out the development vision for Portsmouth up to 2040. Planning authorities are obliged to create local plans which allocate sites for development, set targets for new homes and establish city-wide policies on design, greening and the environment.

The plan has been made available until September 3 for residents, organisations and businesses to comment on before it’s submitted for independent examination.

Councillor Hugh Mason, cabinet member for planning policy and city development, said: “The Local Plan, once adopted, will be the blueprint for Portsmouth’s development until 2040.

Aerial of Portsmouth

“It sets the framework for planning decisions, ensuring applications align with our collective vision. I’m eager to see the results of this consultation process. Together, we can shape the future of Portsmouth.”

The pre-submission Local Plan can be viewed on the council’s website at portsmouth.gov.uk/localplan.

Two drop-in in-person events are also being held where the details of the Plan can be discussed in person with planning staff:

Saturday, July 13, 10am until 1pm at Cosham Library

Tuesday. July 16, midday until 3pm at the Central Library, Guildhall Walk

After the consultation, the plan will be submitted to the government. A Planning Inspector will then be appointed to assess the plan at public hearing sessions.

If approved, it will become the definitive plan for Portsmouth until 2040.

The strategic sites in Portsmouth’s development plan include Tipner West and Horsea Island East, with proposals for 814-1,250 new homes and a 58,000 sqm marine employment hub.

Tipner East is set for the development of 1,056 homes, sea defences, and a transport hub with 2,650 parking spaces.

In Portsmouth City Centre, the plan aims to add 4,158 homes, over 1,500 sqm of commercial space, and enhanced cultural and leisure facilities.

Portsmouth’s housing need, based on the government’s algorithm, is 899 homes per year. However, considering new homes and houses in multiple occupation, the actual need is 680 homes per year.

Council documents attribute the shortfall to the city’s constrained island geography, citing issues like flooding, contaminated land, and nature designations that hinder house building.